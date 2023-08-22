OFFICIAL: Barcelona Femení sign Dutch midfielder Esmee Brugts from PSV Eindhoven

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team has added another exciting youngster to the best squad in the sport as Barça Femení confirmed on Tuesday the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Esmee Brugts from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year deal.

Welcome Brugts, Orange talent is here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RZLhSDQVw7 — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) August 22, 2023

Brugts also gave her first interview to the club and revealed it was a family dream to see her in a Blaugrana shirt:

Full interview pic.twitter.com/n0RJ1MLOYS — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) August 22, 2023

Brugts was one of the best young players in the Women’s World Cup, appearing in all five matches in the Netherlands’ run to the quarterfinals and scoring two goals. She faced many of her now Barça teammates in the epic Last Eight clash against Spain, and played very well as a left wing-back and threatened throughout the game with her pace and skill.

Brugts will replace Geyse Ferreira who was sold to Manchester United last week and is Barça’s second signing of the summer after Femení secured the return of full-back Ona Batlle to the club last month.

Barça’s season begins in three weeks with the Liga F opener against Valencia at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, still without the nine World Cup winners with Spain as well as the two runners-up from England, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, who have been given extended breaks after their runs to the title match in Australia.