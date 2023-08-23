Alexia Putellas’ career has officially reached legendary status

Up until she tore her ACL 12 months ago, Alexia Putellas was the undisputed best player in the world. The Barcelona superstar had won two consecutive Ballon d’Or awards and had won everything at club level, with Spain success the only thing separating her from the immortals in women’s football.

She recovered from her knee injury in time to travel to Australia and New Zealand and played in all seven games during La Roja’s historic title run. She didn’t play consistently well and showed there is still work to be done to return to her very best version, but Alexia was still an important piece of a Spanish side that goes down in history.

And with that World Cup success Alexia has added yet another accolade to a career that has officially reached legendary status.

2x UWCL

2x Ballon d'Or Feminin

7x Liga F

7x Copa de la Reina

2x FIFA POY, 2x UEFA POY



...and now a World Cup for Alexia Putellas. pic.twitter.com/7M5fZswnSE — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 20, 2023

She won’t win a third Ballon d’Or in a row and her Barça and Spain teammate Aitana Bonmatí deserves to be recognized as the world’s best player right now, but Alexia’s legacy is secure. If she returns to her best this season and Barça Femení once again dominate European football, she will continue to add to her legend and it’ll be harder and harder to argue against the fact that Alexia Putellas will go down as the greatest woman to ever play football.