Culer world champions - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is about being a born winner. And Cata Coll, Laia Codina, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Maria Pérez and Mariona Caldentey all fit that description perfectly as they enter the select club of players who have had a World Cup winners medal hang around their neck. That takes the overall number of blaugrana world-beaters to 21.

Agreement to sign Esmee Brugts - FC Barcelona

An agreement has been reached between Barça and Esmee Brugts for the Dutch midfielder to sign for the next four seasons up to 30 June 2027. 20-year-old attacking midfielder Brugts is a full international and recently played for the Netherlands at the World Cup, featuring five times and scoring two goals.

There will be a meeting over Ansu Fati's future at Barca - SPORT

Barça are still trying to find an outlet in the attacking area, considering that, despite the departure of Ousmane Dembélé, there is a certain overbooking. And the Blaugrana's first choice has always been Ansu Fati, although the player has been reluctant to leave since the start of the summer and there is nothing to suggest he will change his mind.

Ferran Torres finds best form at right time - SPORT

Just when he needed it most, Ferran Torres is back to his best. The Barça striker, who was the subject of speculation that he would leave the club in the summer, has responded to the rumours by working hard, keeping quiet and, above all, scoring goals. The Valencian has started the season in magnificent form and his numbers are crying out for a greater role in Xavi Hernandez's side.

Barca considered Kudus signing and keeping tabs on him - SPORT

Ajax winger Mohammed Kudus is one of the players who has been in Barça's orbit following the departure of Ousmane Dembélé. The coaching staff and the sporting area considered him a valid option for the Blaugrana attack due to his power on the left flank and a possible arrival was considered, but the financial agreement is impossible. Barça offered either a deferred payment or a loan with an option to buy, but the Dutch value the winger at more than 40 million euros.

Sergi Roberto rejects an offer from Saudi Arabia - SPORT

Saudi Arabian football continues to close in on Barça players. In recent days, an Saudi Arabian club tried to tempt Sergi Roberto to leave the Blaugrana and accept a move to a league that is signing more stars this week, but the player declined the option. Barça gave the former academy player total freedom to listen to the offer, but he understands that he prefers to serve out his contract year in which he will be captain of the squad.

Ez Abde could leave Barca for Bayer Leverkusen - SPORT

Something is brewing over Abde's future at Barça. The Blaugrana must move one of their attackers on if they want to complete the squad and the Moroccan winger could be the one to suffer despite the fact that Barça are happy with him. The club would prefer a move for Ansu Fati, but the player's refusal to leave is making it impossible and Abde already has offers on the table. Bayer Leverkusen are the strongest bidders for the Blaugrana attacker and could make an offer of around 20 million euros plus targets if Barça can get him to go.

Deco thinks Barca made mistake not moving for Ivan Fresneda - SPORT

There was a lot of internal debate about the signing of the right-back until last week. The new sporting director, Deco, wanted to bring in Iván Fresneda. He is convinced of the player's quality and the technical reports from all Barça scouts supported the signing. In the end they opted for Joao Cancelo, but Deco believes that the Blaugrana are making a mistake by not signing the Valladolid right-back whose price could explode in the next few years and then it would be very difficult to sign him.