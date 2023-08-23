Iñigo Martínez set to join Barcelona training on Wednesday

Xavi Hernández is set to welcome a new signing to the training ground this week as the Blaugrana begin preparations for Sunday’s match against Villarreal at the Estádio de la Cerámica.

Defender Iñigo Martínez will join the team’s first session of the week on Wednesday after finally being declared fully fit by the medical team on Tuesday. The summer signing arrived at the club with a foot injury and had been training on his own as he followed a recovery program with the team physios, but he can finally be a part of the squad and start getting ready for his debut.

Martínez arrived on a free transfer after a long career at Athletic Bilbao and hopes to add experience and quality on the ball to what was the best defense in Europe last season, but Iñigo needs to be registered first. Because of his injury the 32-year-old has not been added yet to the club’s squad by La Liga, but there is confidence his registration could become official as soon as this week.

Iñigo’s availability comes at a very important moment as Barça are missing Ronald Araujo due to a muscle injury that will sideline him at least through the international break, and if Martínez hits the ground running he can quickly become an important rotation piece for Xavi to avoid using his starting center-backs too much.