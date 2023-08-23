‘This is not a step back at all’ - Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest speaks out after impressive PSV debut

Sergino Dest has spoken about his loan move to PSV after making an impressive debut for the Dutch side in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Rangers in the Champions League.

The USMNT defender started on the left and was a threat throughout the match in the play-off tie between the two sides.

Here’s what he had to say after the end of the first leg.

“I felt fit and powerful enough to start. It was an advantage that I already know Noa Lang, because it went well against him I think we can look to next week with confidence,” he told reporters. “We must and can be better and that also applies to myself. Physically I have to grow further and that opportunity is now available at PSV. For me this is not a step back at all, because I think we can go for the title with PSV. ”Tonight we could have gotten more out of the game, but next week we have to finish this. At home, with the public behind us and then we have the advantage.”

Dest also drew plaudits from manager Peter Bosz who was happy with his debut,

“I really liked Dest. He lasted much longer than I expected. At the break I asked him how he felt and everything went well,” he said.

The Barcelona loanee will be hoping he can shine back in the Eredivisie after a tough time at the Camp Nou and with AC Milan. His loan deal includes a purchase option which is thought to be around 10 million euros.