Dembele explains his decision to leave Barcelona for PSG

Ousmane Dembele’s move to Barcelona is one they will talk about for decades to come. The Frenchman was one of the most expensive transfers in history, to no fault of his own, and then had an up and down time at the club from day one. Despite moments of pure brilliance and class, injuries and the price tag were just too weighty to overcome.

That led him to move to PSG this summer, a clean slate and being closer to home no doubt played a part. The Frenchman also explained his move in an interview this week.

“I want to win trophies! To make the supporters and the city proud. It’s exciting and I hope we’ll do great things. I need to be ready and to do well from the off. I can’t wait. I hope I’ll soon win a first trophy with PSG,” he said. “It’s vital for a footballer to have the coach’s [Luis Enrique] trust. I talked to the president [Nasser al-Khelaifi] as well, and the sporting director [Luis Campos], and I like the project they have here. I like the coach’s playing style. We know that Luis Enrique likes attacking, possession-based football. That suits me perfectly.” “As a Frenchman who grew up in Evreux, near Paris, I’ve always talked about PSG, and I decided it’s the right moment to come to Paris and to play here in my homeland.” Dembele | Source

Dembele did of course famously play down talk of a move to PSG just weeks before completing a move to Parc des Princes.