Spain considering handing Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal first call-up

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is no stranger to Barcelona teenagers making an impact on the biggest of stages. With Gavi coming in at age 16 and Pedri at age 18, the teenagers love Spain. The manager is now reportedly considering adding the next Barcelona teenager to his squad this year with Lamine Yamal being on his list.

Yamal has also been spotted meeting with Spain staff in Barcelona ahead of the squad announcement.

The teenager has been taking Barca by storm this year having already gathered his first start in the league over the weekend against Cadiz. The tough decision for Yamal is that he can technically play for three different countries. Starting with Equatorial Guinea (via his mother), Morocco (via his father), and Spain (birth).

That makes this upcoming call-up all the more interesting. Is it an actual squad-making chance or is Spain trying to capture his attention from a young age? We’ll have to find out.