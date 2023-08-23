Bernardo Silva soap opera ends as midfielder signs new Man City contract

Bernardo Silva’s name has been heavily linked with Barcelona throughout the summer, once again, but those rumors can finally be put to bed.

The Portugal international has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2026 and will be continuing with Pep Guardiola’s side.

And here’s what he’s had to say about his new deal.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” he said. “Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion. “Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. “I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.”

It’s long been reported that Bernardo would love to play for Barca, with Guardiola even openly admitting as much this season.

Xavi also seemed keen to add the midfielder to his squad, but Barca’s financial issues meant Bernardo was always out of reach.