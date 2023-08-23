Ez Abde set to stay at Barcelona

Abde Ezzalzouli, also known as Ez Abde, is set to stay at FC Barcelona despite strong interest from clubs around Europe.

The winger is back after spending last season on loan to Osasuna. Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa are just two of the clubs rumored to be intensely interested in the 21-year-old.

In fact, more than four clubs reportedly asked for him, but all approaches were rejected. It’s understood that Xavi wants him for his project, especially after the exit of Ousmane Dembélé.

He has so far played in both La Liga games, playing 45 minutes after Raphinha’s red card against Getafe (coming in for Andreas Christensen), and 22 minutes in the win against Cádiz CF.