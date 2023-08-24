Should Barcelona be worried about Robert Lewandowski?

When you’ve scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 games across all competitions as Robert Lewandowski did last season, as well as one in two games so far in 2023-24, the notion that the Polish hit man’s form is in question may seem curious.

However, when looking at his league tally, which should be a striker’s bread and butter, he’s only managed 10 goals since the turn of the year.

Half of those came against Valladolid (1), Espanyol (2) and Elche (2), who finished last season in 18th, 19th and 20th respectively.

Though it’s acknowledged that because of his age - he turned 35 earlier this week - he could’ve been forgiven for being a little sluggish post-World Cup, that his poor form has continued right up to now, with a rest and a full pre-season behind him, is more than a little concerning.

The stats don’t lie it’s true, and the Poland international was the league’s top scorer last season, but it’s his associative play and general lack of movement that could end up hurting Barcelona this season.

What I’ve seen this season is a player taking wild swings at chances that are coming his way and not timing his jumps correctly in order to work the keeper with his headers.

A striker that is consistently trying to win free-kicks rather than attempt to take his marker on and who is reactive to what’s happening on the pitch, not pro-active...

To dig him out is, I admit, a little unfair, however, when you’re earning a reported wage of €400,000 per week, I also think it’s right that supporters should expect a little more than what Lewandowski is producing at present.

Culers are quick to hammer the likes of Ansu Fati if chances are going begging, but the key thing here is Ansu isn’t being given the chance to make his mark in most games.

Xavi generally isn’t considering him as a starter which means that he can’t get any rhythm, and that’s an important point in the discussion.

Lewy doesn’t have that excuse as he’s being selected to play virtually every minute of every game.

If we’re at the stage when players should only be selected on merit rather than their name, aren’t we already at the point where Robert Lewandowski should be warming a seat on the sub’s bench?