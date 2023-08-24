 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona set to gain 8 million euro from Jean-Clair Todibo transfer

If the player does join Manchester United for 40 million

By Luis Mazariegos
OGC Nice v LOSC Lille - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

FC Barcelona are hoping OGC Nice sell Jean-Clair Todibo for the highest possible fee, because they will earn a percentage of his sale.

That would be good timing as the Catalans struggle to stay within La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Rumors suggest Nice will sell him to Manchester United for a 40 million euro fee, netting Barcelona 8 million in the process without having to lift a finger,

Todibo was bought by Barcelona for just one million from Toulouse, and charged Schalke 04 and Benfica 1.5 million and 2 million, respectively, for loans.

He was eventually sold to Nice for 8.5 million plus 7 in bonuses. Taken all these numbers into consideration, the total amount generated by Todibo for Barcelona would be 27 million.

