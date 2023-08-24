Back to training - FC Barcelona

Barça were back at work this Wednesday after a couple of days' rest following the 2-0 win over Càdiz at the Estadi Olímpic. They worked out in the scorching evening heat of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with the focus now on the third game of the Liga campaign, a visit to the home of Villarreal.

Still standing firm between the sticks - FC Barcelona

The season has continued were it left off for Marc Andre Ter Stegen in terms of great goalkeeping stats. The German stopper is yet to concede a goal in both league matches so far against Getafe (0-0) and Cádiz (2-0). These two games add to the stats that make him the goalkeeper with fewest goals conceded across the five leading leagues in 2023.

How will Joao Cancelo deal with Barca work out? - SPORT

Joao Cancelo will be Xavi's long-awaited reinforcement at right-back. A proven player, capable of playing on both flanks (at City he played with Guardiola on the left with his left foot). Offensive, reliable in defence. Of course, temperamental and with a strong personality that is difficult to tame.

Palanca Jean-Clair Todibo! Barca set to make more money - SPORT

Jean-Clair Todibo's time at Nice is ticking down. The French centre-back, according to 'L'Equipe', is one step away from a transfer to Manchester United. In fact, several newspapers claim that the Côte d'Azur club is already looking for a replacement on the market.

Barca make final decision over Marcos Alonso - SPORT

The debate is over if ever there was one. Marcos Alonso is staying at Barça and will be registered in the next few days to be able to play after his renewal. Both Xavi and the club have told him that he is not on the market and not to pay attention to the rumours that place him outside the club. He is going to be an important player like last season.

Barcelona’s annoyance with Brazil over Vitor Roque - SPORT

Fernando Diniz made his debut on Friday as Brazil coach (he will be in charge until July 2024 because the CBF swears that Carlo Ancelotti will then arrive) by giving the squad list for the FIFA matchday in September, when the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will kick off. The 'Canarinha' will face Bolivia and Peru.