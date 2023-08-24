Barcelona hit by fresh Pedri injury blow

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedri has suffered an injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The club tweeted out a brief statement which read: “Pedri has a right quadriceps injury. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return.”

There’s more detail from Sport who reckon that Pedri was injured in training on Thursday and is now out for several weeks.

Pedri therefore looks certain to miss Barcelona’s next two games against Villarreal and Osasuna in La Liga. Domestic competition then pauses for an international break, with Barca set to resume on September 17 at Real Betis.

The news means that Pedri joins Ronald Araujo on the sidelines, depriving Xavi of two of his most important players for the trip to Villarreal this weekend.

Xavi does have plenty of midfield options but will have to tweak his team now for the clash against the Yellow Submarine.