Cancelo still waiting on waiting final approval to fly to Barcelona

João Cancelo to Barcelona has been an up-and-down affair for the last year. The Portugal right-back was linked to Barca ever since things soured with Manchester City, the timing and finances just never seemed to align.

Then after his strange loan stint at Bayern Munich, there wasn’t much appeal for a hefty purchase from anyone in the world. So that’s where Barcelona were able to wiggle their way back into the mix on the prospects of a loan deal.

The deal seems like it will get done, but according to Fabrizio Romano there are still some final approvals with regards to Financial Fair Play checks that are putting a hold on things for now.

João Cancelo hasn't received the approval to travel to Barcelona today. No green light as Financial Fair Play checks are not allowing to proceed yet



It’s also being reported that Cancelo is not training with City currently and is in Portugal waiting to get the nod to fly to Barca. This is a deal that does seem likely to get done but it’s not quite there yet.