Cancelo still waiting on waiting final approval to fly to Barcelona

Finances remain a problem

By Josh Suttr
new
Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

João Cancelo to Barcelona has been an up-and-down affair for the last year. The Portugal right-back was linked to Barca ever since things soured with Manchester City, the timing and finances just never seemed to align.

Then after his strange loan stint at Bayern Munich, there wasn’t much appeal for a hefty purchase from anyone in the world. So that’s where Barcelona were able to wiggle their way back into the mix on the prospects of a loan deal.

The deal seems like it will get done, but according to Fabrizio Romano there are still some final approvals with regards to Financial Fair Play checks that are putting a hold on things for now.

It’s also being reported that Cancelo is not training with City currently and is in Portugal waiting to get the nod to fly to Barca. This is a deal that does seem likely to get done but it’s not quite there yet.

