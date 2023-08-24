Barcelona and Xavi make final decision on Marcos Alonso’s future

Well if there was any debate about Marcos Alonso’s place at Barcelona this summer, that debate appears to be over. According to a report from Sport, the club and Xavi have assured Alonso that his place in the club is secure.

The tough part about parsing what was going on with this situation is that Alonso is one of the last two players that Barcelona have yet to register this season. Likely because they were trying to find someone better to be a backup left-back than Alonso but were unable to find an adequate replacement.

That means we’re going to get a hefty dosage of Alonso in important defensive positions when Balde is off or there are gaps at center-back. We all know how much we loved Alonso at CB last year.