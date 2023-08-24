Barcelona register Clement Lenglet with La Liga but still hoping to offload defender

Barcelona have registered Clement Lenglet with La Liga but are still hoping to offload the defender before the transfer window closes.

Lenglet is back at the club after a loan with Tottenham and is now registered on the LaLiga website as a Barcelona player for the 2023-24 season.

However, the club are still eager to find a new home for the Frenchman, although a permanent deal is looking increasingly unlikely.

Barca registered Sergino Dest shortly before sending him out on loan to PSV, and it seems the same tactic may now be being employed with Lenglet.

Marca reckon that Barca and Lenglet are both optimistic that an exit route can be found before the window closes at the end of the month.

Lenglet has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but it seems the defender is not interested in a transfer to the Middle East.

Speculation about a move to Tottenham has also gone quiet, meaning it’s unclear as things stand where he could play his football next season.