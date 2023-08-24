Atletico offer Joao Felix update as Barcelona transfer talk continues

Atletico Madrid have offered an update on Joao Felix’s future amid continued speculation about the Portugal international’s next move.

Felix has already admitted he wants to play for Barcelona, but a transfer is obviously difficult because of the club’s financial issues.

It’s also been reported that Felix is not a priority for Xavi, although the rumor mill claims he could be an option right up to the very end of the window.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has now had his say and made it pretty clear there’s little chance of him playing for the Rojiblancos again.

“It’s very clear, João Félix doesn’t want to play for Atléti. Whether other teams want him, that’s another debate,” he said.

Felix spent last season on loan at Chelsea but failed to impress for the Blues in his first season in the Premier League.

Other clubs have been linked with the forward but it seems he’s still holding onto the hope that he can make his Barcelona dream a reality.