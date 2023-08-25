Xavi takes a check on Noah Darvich in Barcelona training

Barcelona new boy Noah Darvich was called up to train with the team’s senior stars on Thursday as Xavi took a check on the 16-year-old.

The Catalan giants are preparing for a trip to Villarreal in La Liga this weekend, with Darvich one of several youngsters taking part in the session.

Darvich seemed to relish the opportunity too. He posted a picture from the session on Instagram with the captain: “First workout with the big ones ”

Darvich seems to have made a bright start to life with Barca. He impressed on his debut for Barca Atletic in pre-season and will be hoping to shine again at the weekend when the team open up their league campaign.

The teenager wasn’t the only youngster called up on Thursday. Marc Casado, Alvaro Cortes and Ander Astralaga were also present as well as Lamine Yamal. Xavi is expected to keep Yamal in the first-team squad for the weekend’s trip to Villarrreal.