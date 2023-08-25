Barcelona defender Eric Garcia linked with move to Girona

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is being linked with a move to Girona ahead of the close of the transfer window.

Garcia has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona and looks set to struggle for minutes if he stays at the club for the rest of the campaign.

Cadena SER reporter Nils Sola claims Girona have Eric’s name on the table as a possible reinforcement before the window closes.

Girona have already landed Pablo Torre on loan from Barcelona this summer and could be set to move for Eric as well.

Manager Michel is thought to be keen on Eric as both a center-back and a possible option in midfield and feels he’s a good fit for his team.

Garcia’s only seen 11 minutes of action so far this campaign and has Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen ahead of him in the pecking order at Barca.