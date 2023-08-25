 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How many games will Pedri miss for Barcelona?

The midfielder is sidelined again

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Cadiz FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona are set to be without Pedri yet again due to injury after confirming the midfielder has been sidelined with a problem picked up in training.

The Catalan giants have not put a schedule on when Pedri will be back in action, with reports claiming he could miss anything from four weeks to two months.

Pedri missed two months with a similar injury last season, and Barcelona will be hoping he is not set for another lengthy absence.

We do know that he will miss the games against Villarreal and Osasuna before the international break and will also be ruled out of Spain duty in September.

The fear is that Pedri will also miss Barca’s remaining fixtures in September against Real Betis, Celta, and Mallorca as well as the visit from Sevilla on October 1st.

Xavi does have plenty of cover in midfield with Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu having been brought in this summer to bolster the squad.

Youngsters Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado are also options, while Xavi also took a check on 16-year-old new arrival Noah Darvich in training on Thursday.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes