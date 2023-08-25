How many games will Pedri miss for Barcelona?

Barcelona are set to be without Pedri yet again due to injury after confirming the midfielder has been sidelined with a problem picked up in training.

The Catalan giants have not put a schedule on when Pedri will be back in action, with reports claiming he could miss anything from four weeks to two months.

Pedri missed two months with a similar injury last season, and Barcelona will be hoping he is not set for another lengthy absence.

59.8% - Since Xavi Hernández's arrival at @FCBarcelona's bench, @Pedri has made an appearance 59.8% of games played by Blaugranas in all competitions (55/92). Injury. pic.twitter.com/U4SSRWYndz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 24, 2023

We do know that he will miss the games against Villarreal and Osasuna before the international break and will also be ruled out of Spain duty in September.

The fear is that Pedri will also miss Barca’s remaining fixtures in September against Real Betis, Celta, and Mallorca as well as the visit from Sevilla on October 1st.

Xavi does have plenty of cover in midfield with Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu having been brought in this summer to bolster the squad.

Youngsters Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado are also options, while Xavi also took a check on 16-year-old new arrival Noah Darvich in training on Thursday.