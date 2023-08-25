Bernardo Silva’s father confirms Barcelona wanted midfielder this summer

Bernardo Silva’s father has confirmed that Barcelona were interested in the midfielder this summer but also says Xavi’s side weren’t the only ones keen on landing the Portugal international.

The 29-year-old was wanted at the Camp Nou, but Barca’s finances scupped any possible deal, and Bernardo has ended up signing a contract extension with Pep Guardiola’s side instead.

Paulo Silva says his son also attracted interest from PSG and the Middle East before putting pen to paper on his new City contract.

“There was in fact a proposal and an intention to buy from Saudi Arabia that started in June,” he said “There was also a very strong approximation, with a proposal and will on the part of PSG. “And there was continuity of interest from Barcelona, which year after year has wanted Bernardo in the squad. Of course, there was also a desire to keep Bernardo at City. Things were structured and the decision was made with our feet on the ground.”

Silva is now contracted to City until 2026 but his father didn’t want to speculate where he might play after his extension expires.

“Year by year and step by step we’re seeing what the opportunities are, we cannot make a decision in three years based on a hypothesis that may or may not happen. Obviously Bernardo is a Benfica fan and wants to return to Benfica. “Is it three years from now? It doesn’t seem to me that the decision to extend with City for another year is related to going to Benfica when he turns 32. It could be a possibility, which is a strong possibility in fact, but I wouldn’t put it as a preparation for that.” Source | A Bola

Barcelona brought in Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu this summer. The club also continue to be linked with a move for Giovani Lo Celso.