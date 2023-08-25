Pedri sustains right quadriceps injury - FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona first team player Pedri has sustained a right quadriceps injury. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return. The Canary Islander played in both league games to date, against Getafe and Cádiz respectively.
FC Barcelona Women 5-0 Juventus Women: Gamper glory - FC Barcelona
Goals from Graham Hansen, Bruna, Vicky Lopez, Mapi LeónL and an own goal from Lenzini hand Barça victory in the third women's Joan Gamper Trophy game
Rubiales poised to resign in RFEF meeting Friday after Hermoso kiss - SPORT
The Extraordinary General Assembly to be held this Friday, starting at 12.00 noon, at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas is set to be the stage on which Luis Rubiales will present his resignation as president of the RFEF.
Girona interested in signing Barca's Eric Garcia - SPORT
The FC Barcelona market is still red hot, and the club is working flat out on departures in an attempt to bring in a transfer and reduce the wage bill. Beyond the double issue with Abde and Ansu, there is a new player who could have chances to leave: Eric Garcia.
Yeremy Pino not training and will be out for Barca clash - SPORT
Villarreal international winger Yeremy Pino is still not training with the rest of his teammates due to muscular problems and will not be able to make his comeback against FC Barcelona this Sunday at La Cerámica.
Clement Lenglet, registered for Barca on La Liga's website! - SPORT
Surprise at Barça. French centre-back Clement Lenglet has been registered on the LaLiga website as a player in the FC Barcelona squad for the 2023/24 season.
Loading comments...