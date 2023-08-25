Pedri sustains right quadriceps injury - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona first team player Pedri has sustained a right quadriceps injury. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return. The Canary Islander played in both league games to date, against Getafe and Cádiz respectively.

FC Barcelona Women 5-0 Juventus Women: Gamper glory - FC Barcelona

Goals from Graham Hansen, Bruna, Vicky Lopez, Mapi LeónL and an own goal from Lenzini hand Barça victory in the third women's Joan Gamper Trophy game

Rubiales poised to resign in RFEF meeting Friday after Hermoso kiss - SPORT

The Extraordinary General Assembly to be held this Friday, starting at 12.00 noon, at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas is set to be the stage on which Luis Rubiales will present his resignation as president of the RFEF.

Girona interested in signing Barca's Eric Garcia - SPORT

The FC Barcelona market is still red hot, and the club is working flat out on departures in an attempt to bring in a transfer and reduce the wage bill. Beyond the double issue with Abde and Ansu, there is a new player who could have chances to leave: Eric Garcia.

Yeremy Pino not training and will be out for Barca clash - SPORT

Villarreal international winger Yeremy Pino is still not training with the rest of his teammates due to muscular problems and will not be able to make his comeback against FC Barcelona this Sunday at La Cerámica.

Clement Lenglet, registered for Barca on La Liga's website! - SPORT

Surprise at Barça. French centre-back Clement Lenglet has been registered on the LaLiga website as a player in the FC Barcelona squad for the 2023/24 season.