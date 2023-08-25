Marc-Andre ter Stegen signs new Barcelona contract until 2028

Barcelona have announced that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has extended his contract with the club until 2028.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and the player Marc ter Stegen have reached an agreement to renew his contract until June 30, 2028. The termination clause is set at 500 million euros. “The renewal ceremony of the second Blaugrana captain took place this Friday at the Spotify Camp Nou offices, with the presence of the president Joan Laporta, the first vice-president, Rafa Yuste, the economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, the manager Joan Soler and sports director Anderson Luis de Souza ‘Deco’.”

The Germany international has not only committed his future to the club, but he’s also believed to have helped Barca out financially.

Gerard Romero reports that he has deferred his salary on the remaining two years of his current contract (which ran until 2025) and has lowered his salary in his new deal by 30%.

The news is a boost to Barcelona as Ter Stegen is a vital player for the club. He regained his best form last season and was integral to the team’s title success, keeping 26 clean sheets in La Liga.