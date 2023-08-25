Xavi gives green light for Barcelona to sign Joao Felix on season-long loan

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly given the club the green light to try and bring in Joao Felix on a season-long loan.

Felix has already made it clear that it’s his dream to play for Barcelona, and it seems the Catalans will try to make it happen.

Barca want to bring in Felix on a temporary deal without a purchase option for the 2023-24 season, according to Jijantes.

The Catalans will cover Felix’s wages and have already let Atletico know of their intentions.

It remains to be seen what will happen next, although Atletico have already admitted Felix does not want to play for the club anymore.

Barca don’t have too much time left in the transfer window and are also trying to land Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City.

Financial Fair Play issues are thought to be holding up that deal, while Barca will also have to find a way to make space for Felix too if the Portugal international is to arrive.