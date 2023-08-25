Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen and Aitana Bonmati send support to Jenni Hermoso

Barcelona players Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen have sent their support to Jenni Hermoso after Luis Rubiales refused to resign for his behavior at the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales forced a kiss on the lips of Hermoso, who said she “did not enjoy it” and had been expected to take step down from his role as the chief of the RFEF on Friday.

However, Rubiales has insisted he won’t resign, claimed the kiss was consensual and has also hit out at “false feminism” at an explosive press conference.

To make matters worse, Rubiales also offered Spain coach Jorge Vilda a new contract worth 500,000 euros a year to stay on. Vilda was, of course, embroiled in huge controversy as 15 players refused to play before the World Cup amid concerns over the coach..

Barcelona players have now sent their support to Hermoso as the controversy continues.

Alexia wrote on social media: “This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you partner @Jennihermoso,” while Caroline Graham Hansen tweeted: “@Jennihermoso with you! This is all lies. We all see what really happened

Aitana Bonmati also had her say: “There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you mate.” Irene Paredes wrote: “Everyone saw what happened. The victim is you. I’m with you friend @Jennihermoso.”

There have also been other prostests, notably from Borja Iglesias. The Betis striker has said he will boycott the Spain team in protest against Rubiales.