Barcelona release statement against Luis Rubiales

FC Barcelona has released a statement criticizing the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after his assault against one of the women’s national team players, Jenni Hermoso.
“FC Barcelona wishes to make clear that it considers totally improper and inappropriate the RFEF president’s behaviour during the Women’s World Cup final celebrations,” it reads, in reference to the unwanted kiss given by Rubiales to Hermoso.
Rubiales apologized for the incident but said he would not resign, in an RFEF meeting.
The statement continues:
“In the light of his unjustifiable incident, FC Barcelona remains committed to its policy of supporting women’s sport, equality between men and women in sport and in society in general, and of guaranteeing the safety of women in sport and denouncing any behaviour that violates our principles and Statutes.”
