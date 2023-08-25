Marc-Andre ter Stegen speaks out after renewing Barcelona contract

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has spoken of his delight after extending his contract at the club until 2028.

The Catalan giants have announced that Ter Stegen has committed his long-term future to the club, and he’s hoping for plenty more success at the Camp Nou.

“I am very happy. It’s five more years, with great enthusiasm and we hope that they will be full of happiness and many titles,” he said. “I am convinced that we can reach the end of the season with good feelings and with possibilities of winning titles.” I’m trying to help Sergi and the other captains. We form a very familiar group in every way and at the end of the year we hope to be in the best position to win titles. This is what I want to show, that I’m always there for my team-mates and for the club.”

Ter Stegen is likely to wear the armband on many occasions this season, as second captain, and is also thought to have taken a salary cut which will help Barca’s financial problems.