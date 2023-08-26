Quique Setien relieved Barcelona will be without Pedri against Villarreal

Villarreal boss Quique Setien has admitted he’s relieved not to have to face Pedri when Barcelona arrive at the Ceramica on Sunday in La Liga.

The midfielder has been ruled out with a thigh injury and joins Ronald Araujo on the sidelines.

Barca will also be without Raphinha, due to suspension, and Setien is well aware the visitors will be missing some key players.

“You never know what can happen with your rival’s casualties, they have a great squad, but it is true that they have important casualties. This is the case of Raphinha, who played a great game here last year. “We are talking about important players, but we know that they have high-quality players on the bench who can replace them without problems. “In the case of Pedri, he does seem to me to be a differential player. I’m not happy that he got injured, but it’s a relief. “We already saw him here last year, we are aware of his ability to read football near the penalty area. He is an extraordinary player, so it is a relief that he is not playing.”

Barca head into the match after a 2-0 win over Cadiz last time out, while Villarreal beat Mallorca 1-0 to pick up their first victory of the new campaign.