Barcelona hoping to register Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena after Ter Stegen’s renewal

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to be able to register Inaki Pena and Marcos Alonso in the wake of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s new contract.

The goalkeeper has signed an extension until 2028, and it’s thought he’s taken a pay cut and freed up some FFP space.

Sport reckon that Barca are hoping that there’s now enough room to register Pena and Alonso ahead of the game against Villarreal on Sunday.

Both players have been handed new contracts over the summer but they have not been officially registered with La Liga yet which means they can’t feature as things stand.

The only other player in the squad still not registered is Inigo Martinez. The defender has been out injured but is back in training with the first team.

Sport report that Barcelona are also still waiting on a financial boost from German fund Libero and the departure of Clement Lenglet to help matters further.

Barca want to bring in Joao Cancelo on loan from Man City, with the club optimistic a deal can be done before the window closes.