Preparations continue for trip to Villarreal - FC Barcelona

The squad coached by Xavi Hernández continued their preparations for Sunday's game against Villarreal with another training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Kick off is at 5.30pm CEST at the Estadio de la Cerámica and the blaurganes will be looking to record back to back wins after last weekend's victory over Cádiz at home.

The Lowdown on Villarreal CF - FC Barcelona

Barça take a trip this Sunday to take on Villarreal in the Estadio de la Cerámica, kick off 5.30pm CEST. Let’s take a closer look at the opposition.

Ter Stegen signs contract extension until 2028 - FC Barcelona

The event for the contract extension for the Barça second captain took place on Friday in the Spotify Camp Nou offices with president Joan Laporta

Ter Stegen: The Top 10 moments - FC Barcelona

Since Marc ter Stegen came to Barcelona in 2014, the goalkeeper from Mönchengladbach has earned his place in blaugrana folklore. There have been so many memorable moments in the last decade, but here we pick what we believe to have been the finest ten of all.

FC Barcelona statement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona wishes to make clear that it considers totally improper and inappropriate the RFEF president's behaviour during the Women's World Cup final celebrations

25 players heading for Mexico - FC Barcelona

The Barça women are off to Mexico with a squad of 25 who will be playing friendlies against Club América (August 29) and Tigres (September 1). Double Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will be joining the squad two days later on July 27 along with María León.

Aitana and Giráldez nominated for UEFA best player and coach - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's women's team is being recognised left, right and centre, with the news now coming through that Aitana Bonmatí has been nominated for the best player award by UEFA while Jonatan Giráldez is up for the prize in the coaching category. The winners will be announced on Thursday 31 August during the Champions League group stage draw.

Barcelona join loan race for Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku - Football España

The former Manchester United forward has previously hinted at being open to a move to Barcelona with the latest reports caiming the Catalan giants are monitoring the situation as the transfer window enters its final days.