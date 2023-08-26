Barcelona slap €30 million price tag on Ez Abde

Barcelona reportedly value Ez Abde at €30 million amid speculation regarding the winger’s future at the club.

It’s thought Barcelona want to keep hold of Abde, although there has been plenty of interest in the winger, unless a huge offer arrives.

Abde is also believed to want to stay at Barcelona, provided he can play regularly during the 2023-24 season.

Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis have all been linked with Abde so far this season and could try again to land the forward before the window closes.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the only way Abde could be signed is if a club decide to match Barca’s €30m asking price for the Morocco international.

That seems unlikely with Betis thought to be only considering a loan, while Leverkusen would only be willing to offer €15m.

Abde has been a substitute in Barca’s first two games of the season and may have to settle for a place on the bench again on Sunday against Villarreal.