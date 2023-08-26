Barcelona Atletic sign winger Jaume Cuéllar on season-long loan

Barcelona Atletic have confirmed the capture of Jaume Cuellar from CD Lugo on a season-long loan ahead of the start of the new season.

The deal also includes a purchase option, while Cuellar has already passed his medical with Rafa Marquez’s side.

And here he is:

— Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) August 26, 2023

Cuellar is actually back at Barcelona for a second stint. He spent two years in the academy between 2015 and 2017 before leaving and signing for SPAL in Italy.

The 22-year-old spent four years with the club and then signed for Lugo in 2021. He’s also a full international for Bolivia.

Barca’s latest arrival is a winger who is able to play on either flank and his prior experience at Barca should surely help him settle quickly.

Barca Atletic are due to kick off their league season this weekend. Marquez’s side open up their new campaign on Sunday against SD Logroñés.