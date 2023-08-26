Xavi talks Rubiales, Pedri’s injury, Abde’s future and Barcelona right-backs

Barcelona coach Xavi has been talking to reporters ahead of his team’s clash with Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga.

The manager spoke out against Luis Rubiales, offered an update on Pedri’s injury as well as Barca’s plans to bring in a new right-back.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Rubiales

Firstly, I want to give my unconditional support to Jenni Hermoso and the players. I condemn the behaviour of the president of the Spanish Football Federation. And I regret that people aren’t talking about the historic achievement of winning the World Cup

Xavi on Rubiales again

The pity is that we do not talk about Alexia, Aitana, Cata Coll or their barriers to being world champions. I like to talk football and how well they have done. They have reached a final, suffering in the semi-final. It is a shame that they only talk about the behavior. Let’s value the players.

Xavi on Pedri

The injury is similar to the one he had before. We will see his feelings and when he can return. He is a player who takes care of himself, he has done an extraordinary job to gain muscle mass, but there are many variables that occur in games. What we try to do is prevent injuries and try so they don’t happen again. But it’s part of the game.

Xavi on Lewandowski

He’s calm and willing to contribute in terms of goals, but he gives us other things too. He will score. I’m happy, he looks happy.

Xavi on if Abde will start

The players have to understand that it doesn’t matter if they are a starter or a substitute. The other day, we won to a large extent because of the five that came on in the second half. I’m very happy with him, I like him a lot, as a professional and as a person. He can help us a lot during the season.

Xavi on Balde

He’s available, it is a knock, there is no injury.

Xavi on Kounde’s position

We already spoke at the end of last season. And we were both very clear. He must play where the team needs him. He is a natural leader, he marks the line, he can adapt and is always a guarantee. A spectacular signing.

Xavi on Joao Cancelo

We’ll see, depending on fair play as always. Economically we are in the situation we are in unfortunately. The management know exactly what we need.