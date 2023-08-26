Sevilla ask Barcelona about Clement Lenglet loan

Clement Lenglet could be heading back to Sevilla from Barcelona on a season-long loan.

Marca report that Sevilla have asked about a temporary deal as they can’t afford to sign Lenglet on a permanent basis.

However, it’s not quite as easy as all that. The report reckons Lenglet’s wages are a problem too, meaning Barca may have to cover some of his salary if he is to move.

Barca have been trying to shift Lenglet all summer without success. Joan Laporta had expected him to join Spurs, but the Premier League side appear to have lost interest.

There had been whispers of a move to Saudi side Al-Nassr but those have gone quiet too, particularly since Aymeric Laporte joined the club from Manchester City.

Lenglet will be keen to move as he looks to have little chance of playing if he stays, while Barca want the defender off the books to free up some FFP space.

Time is rapidly running out in the transfer window too and we’re still no closer to knowing where Lenglet will spend the 2023-24 season.