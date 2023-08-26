Will Fermín López pick up any minutes in Pedri’s absence?

Will Fermín López, who was a sensation in preseason, pick up minutes in the first team with Pedri’s injury?

Pedri is out for a month with a thigh problem, but FC Barcelona still has plenty of great midfielders: İlkay Gündoğan, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi are more than enough to accompany Oriol Romeu.

Still, those players do need rest, and can be put in other positions - such as De Jong in defense or Gavi as an attacker. Not to mention, additional injuries may strike.

Stylistically, Fermín is similar to Pedri, although he’s not nearly as accomplished. The 20-year-old, however, has loads of potential and he has shown it when given the opportunity.

He was on the bench in the opening two matches, but was not used. He’s still part of Barça Atlètic, but he will continue to get a look for the first team, especially with Pedri’s absence.

Will he get opportunities now? And will he take those chances and shine?