 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona target Ivan Fresneda set to sign for Sporting in €12m deal

A deal is said to be done

By Gill Clark
/ new
Spain v Italy - UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2022/23 Semi-Final Photo by Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona target Ivan Fresneda is reportedly set to join Sporting for a fee of around €12 million.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the right-back and says a deal has been done for an initial €9m plus €3m in add-ons.

Fresneda was linked with Barca throughout the summer, but it seems the Catalans will try to sign Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City instead.

One of the reasons Barca decided against Fresneda was thought to be his price tag. It was widely reported he had a €20m release clause in his contract that the Catalans didn’t, or couldn’t afford, to pay.

There were even suggestions that Barca had considered a cash-plus-player offer for Fresneda in a bid to find a way to land the youngster but an offer never materialised.

The defender now looks to be heading to Portugal and it will be interesting to see how he fares. Fresneda is widely regarded as one of the best young right-backs in Spain and will be hoping he can shine at Sporting.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes