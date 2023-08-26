Barcelona target Ivan Fresneda set to sign for Sporting in €12m deal

Barcelona target Ivan Fresneda is reportedly set to join Sporting for a fee of around €12 million.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the right-back and says a deal has been done for an initial €9m plus €3m in add-ons.

Fresneda was linked with Barca throughout the summer, but it seems the Catalans will try to sign Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City instead.

Iván Fresneda to Sporting, here we go! The player has accepted after deal done between clubs for €9m plus €3m add ons package #Sporting



Medical booked for Fresneda who’s set to sign until June 2028.



10% sell-on clause included, as called by Marca. pic.twitter.com/p7VMcaC3cy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2023

One of the reasons Barca decided against Fresneda was thought to be his price tag. It was widely reported he had a €20m release clause in his contract that the Catalans didn’t, or couldn’t afford, to pay.

There were even suggestions that Barca had considered a cash-plus-player offer for Fresneda in a bid to find a way to land the youngster but an offer never materialised.

The defender now looks to be heading to Portugal and it will be interesting to see how he fares. Fresneda is widely regarded as one of the best young right-backs in Spain and will be hoping he can shine at Sporting.