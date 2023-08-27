The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are on the road for their third La Liga game of the season against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Ander Astralaga, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde, 33. Pau Cubarsí

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 16. Ez Abde, 27. Lamine Yamal

Xavi lost another key starter to injury this week as Pedri is expected to miss anywhere between four and seven weeks with a thigh injury, and the midfielder joins Ronald Araujo (hamstring) on the absentee list. Clément Lenglet is also left out as he sorts out his future away from the club, Raphinha is suspended and Iñaki Peña and Iñigo Martínez are still waiting for their registration and cannot play yet. The big news is a first call-up for 16-year-old center-back Pau Cubarsí, who has been rising fast through the ranks in La Masia and gets a chance to be around the first team and provide depth at the back.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Eric, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Gavi

The match kicks off at 5.30pm CET (Barcelona), 4.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT (USA), 9pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!