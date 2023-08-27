The squad to face Villarreal - FC Barcelona

This Sunday at 7.30pm CEST, Xavi Hernández and his team will be facing Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where they will need to overcome the key absences of the injured Pedri and Araujo as they chase the first away win of the league season. Raphinha is also missing through suspension.

When and where to watch Villarreal v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After beating Cádiz 2-0 in the first home fixture of the season, the third weekend of LaLiga 2023/24 is yet another Sunday start, but at the earlier time of 5.30pm CEST. To find out what time that is where you are, this page is here to help.

Xavi expects tight battle with Villarreal - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach looks forward to Sunday's Liga clash and also offers his unconditional support to Jenni Hermoso and the rest of the Spanish women's team

Philippe Coutinho has reached a deal with Qatari side - SPORT

Philippe Coutinho appears to be on the verge of joining Qatar's Al Duhail, having reportedly reached a personal agreement. However, the situation hasn't been entirely confirmed by Aston Villa, leaving the potential transfer of the talented Brazilian player in limbo. Barcelona stands to gain from this transfer, as the club retained 50% of any future profit from Coutinho's sale.

Al-Nassr very interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha - SPORT

Franck Kessie might not be the only FC Barcelona player making his way to Saudi Arabia this summer. According to Gianluigi Longari, a journalist from 'Sportitalia', Al-Nassr is highly interested in securing the services of Raphinha. While there hasn't been a formal offer from the team that counts Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mané, and Aymeric Laporte among its ranks, initial contacts have already been made.