Barcelona make offer for Mexican starlet Heriberto Jurado

Barcelona have reportedly made a loan offer for exciting young Mexican winger Heriberto Jurado.

The Athletic are reporting that Barca want 18-year-old Jurado on loan with a purchase option set at round $10 million.

The plan would be for Jurado to start off with Barcelona Atletic after arriving with a view to going up to the first team if he can impress.

Here’s a little taster of Jurado in action:

TALENTO SOBRA



Heriberto Jurado canterano de Necaxa y extremo de 17 años de edad pic.twitter.com/8sA0c3creQ — Jovenes Futbolistas MX (@Jovenesfutmx) April 3, 2022

Jurado is currently playing with Mexican side Nexaca where he’s made 40 first-team appearances so far. He’s also featured at international level for Mexico’s youth sides.

The teenager has not only attracted interest from Barcelona. Porto and Sporting Lisbon are also thought to be keen on the winger.

If Jurado does make the move then he’ll link up with compatriot Rafa Marquez at Barcelona.

The Catalans have also signed Mexico international Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy, although he is now out on loan at Las Palmas.