Manchester United make Marcos Alonso enquiry after losing Luke Shaw to injury

The Red Devils are searching for a new left-back

By Gill Clark
Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur (Joan Gamper Trophy) Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly asked Barcelona about the possibility of signing Marcos Alonso after losing Luke Shaw to injury.

The Red Devils are short of options at left-back, with the England international expected to be out for some time.

Back-up defender Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined, while the Red Devils have also sent Brandon Williams out on loan.

The Telegraph reports that United have asked Barcelona about Alonso and are also interested in Sergio Reguilon and Marc Cucurella.

Alonso has yet to feature for Barca this season but was registered ahead of Sunday’s match against Villarreal in La Liga.

The Spaniard does appear to be something of a favorite of Xavi’s at Barca, but he’s unlikely to be first choice with Alejandro Balde around.

It’s not clear if Alonso could be tempted by a return to the Premier League. He left Chelsea on a free transfer to move to Barca, winning the title in his first season with the club.

