Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta sends out strong statement against Luis Rubiales

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has spoken out against Luis Rubiales and says the president of the Spanish FA’s actions have tarnished the team’s win at the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales forced a kiss on Jenni Hermoso and then insisted it was consensual. Hermoso has made it clear it was not and has also said she’s been put under pressure to explain his actions.

The scandal has continued with Rubiales refusing to resign his position but subsequently being suspended by FIFA pending the outcome of an investigation.

Iniesta has now had his say and made his disappointment at the sorry saga plain.

“After what has happened this week, I would like to convey my sadness, as a person, as the father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer, in the face of the events that we are experiencing in our football and around the Spanish women’s team.

“I believe that we cannot tolerate performances like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished a milestone as big as winning a World Cup. I cannot imagine the feeling that all the players of the national team must have right now seeing how they are not talking about the great tournament they had and the fantastic football they taught us all.

“It’s a shame that a beautiful story that many players have built over so many years has become dirty. Instead, we have had to put up with a president who has held on to his position, who has not admitted that his behavior has been unacceptable and that it is damaging the image of our country and our football around the world.”

Después de lo que ha pasado esta semana me gustaría transmitir mi tristeza, como persona, como padre de tres hijas, como esposo y como futbolista, ante los acontecimientos que estamos viviendo en nuestro fútbol y alrededor de la selección española femenina.



Xavi also spoke out against Rubiales at his press conference ahead of Barcelona’s match against Villarreal. Captain Sergi Roberto has also sent a message to Jenni Hermoso as have many members of the Barcelona Women’s team.