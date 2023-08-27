 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joan Laporta says Barcelona will make ‘more than one’ signing before window closes

The president has offered a transfer update

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Juventus - Womens Gamper Trophy Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says his team will make more than one signing before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Catalans have already brought in Inigo Martinez, Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan, but Laporta says there will be more additions to the team.

“Signings? We will have enough margin to incorporate, there will be more than one,” he told Movistar before Barca’s La Liga clash with Villarreal on Sunday.

One of those signings looks almost certain to be Joao Cancelo. Barcelona are set to bring the defender in on loan from Manchester City shortly.

It’s not clear yet who else Barcelona could sign, although the club continue to be linked with several players as always.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix remains keen to leave Diego Simeone’s side and join Barcelona, while Xavi is believed to be keen on a move for Giovani Lo Celso.

