Lamine Yamal thanks Xavi and says he’s ‘not afraid’ to take his chances in the first team at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal spoke to the press about life at Barcelona after playing a starring role in the team’s 4-3 win at Villarreal on Sunday.

The teenager was in from the start and impressed at La Ceramica, picking up an assist and twice hitting the frame of the goal.

Yamal is clearly relishing life in the first team and says he’s not afraid to take the chances that come his way, even if his mum is a little nervous to see him playing on the world stage.

“We started goals very well with goals from Gavi and Frenkie , but then they levelled and it was like a downturn for the team. But at half-time Xavi gave us the talk and we’ve been much better. I’m very thankful for Xavi ’s chances,” he said. “Well, luckily I am not afraid, I try to forget about it and dedicate myself to playing football, which is what I like and what I know I’m good at it. I go out onto the field and my teammates help me a lot. “My mother is sometimes scared when I play as a starter but they help me and support me a lot.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The youngster’s performance was wonderful to see and it’s clear he’s a very exciting talent that we will hopefully see a lot more of as the season progresses.