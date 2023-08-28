Xavi hurls praise at Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres after Barcelona’s win at Villarreal

Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres after Barcelona’s 4-3 win over Villarreal in La Liga.

The two players shone in a dramatic game for the visitors. Yamal picked up his first assist, while Torres came off the bench to score.

Here’s what Xavi has had to say about Barca’s newest star.

“Expectations are very high, he does not play as a starter at the whim of the coach but because we see him as capable of making a difference, he is differential and almost always chooses well,” he said. “Decision making is the hardest thing for a player to do and Lamine almost always makes the right one.”

Xavi also thinks that Yamal will be able to handle the pressure of playing for Barcelona despite his tender years.

“I don’t think we’re going to have management problems because of his youth, because of how he is and the personality he has, so humble and hard-working, I don’t see there being a problem. Of course, he has competition, because this is Barça.”

And there were also some kind words for Ferran after another goal for the forward from the bench.

“Ferran has ambition and desire. He believes it. It is clear that he wants to succeed at Barça. I am very happy for him. He is humble. He is always there,” he explained. “He equalized us in a game that was complicated. I already said that he was an example.”

Barcelona go on to play Osasuna next in La Liga before the competition pauses for an international break.