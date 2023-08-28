Villarreal 3-4 FC Barcelona: Rollercoaster ride to victory - FC Barcelona

It’s been a decade and a half since FC Barcelona lost away to Villarreal and the record holds following a simply tremendous seven-goal feast this Sunday. Barça may have taken an early 2-0 lead, but the home side had been playing some fine football of their own, and somehow managed to claw their way back to not only equalise but take the lead.

Lamine Yamal, a diamond in the making - FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal was just 16 years and 45 days old today when he slipped a dextrous cross onto the head of Gavi to score the first goal of the afternoon at the Estadio de la Cerámica. That makes him the youngest player this century to provide an assist in the Spanish top flight.

Fermín López makes official first team debut - FC Barcelona

Fermín López will always remember 27 August 2023. The midfielder from La Masia made his official first team debut on that date in FC Barcelona's win over Villarreal in the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Xavi says comeback 'a really important win' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach, goalscorer Ferran Torres and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal give their reaction to the win at Villarreal

SD Logroñés - Barça Atlètic: Defeat in the league opener (1-0) - FC Barcelona

Despite dominating the match, the Blaugrana couldn't finish their occasions and a goal from the hosts at the start of the game stopped the Culers from winning.

Ferran Torres does it again and brings Barca back to life at Villarreal - SPORT

Ferran Torres is outgrowing his role as a game-changer. The Valencia native arrived at La Cerámica in excellent form, and although he wasn't initially named in the starting lineup according to some predictions, there was consensus that he was the most in-form player for altering the course of the game in the second half. And that's exactly what happened.

Joan Laporta believes Barca can make two more signings - SPORT

The last week of the transfer window will be a busy one for FC Barcelona. This was announced by Joan Laporta in statements to Movistar LaLiga just before the match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona. The leader stated that two signings may even arrive.

Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho could return to Spain - SPORT

Coutinho could return to La Liga. In a surprising move, COPE radio station reports that Real Betis have reportedly turned their attention to the Brazilian midfielder when everyone assumed he would be leaving for Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Barca moving to sign a young Mexican starlet - SPORT

FC Barcelona are interested in signing Heriberto Jurado, a promising young Mexican winger, to reinforce their reserve team. According to the newspaper 'Marca', the club's sporting management is keeping a close eye on the situation of the left winger, who has already played 44 games for the first team of Club Necaxa and has played in all the youth teams of his national team despite being only 18 years old.