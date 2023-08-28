WATCH: Vitor Roque can’t stop scoring! Barcelona-bound forward on target again

Barcelona-bound forward Vitor Roque has continued his goalscoring streak with another goal for Athletico Paranaense at the weekend.

The Brazilian starlet netted a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for his side against Fluminense on Sunday in the league.

Athletico Paranaense looked to be heading for defeat until Vitor Roque got on the end of a ball swung into the box and directed a firm header past the goalkeeper.

Check it out below.

That’s now three goals in his last four games for Vitor Roque and more excitement for Barcelona ahead of his impending move to the Camp Nou next year.

Athletico Paranaense had been reduced to 10 men halfway through the first half, meaning it had been an uphill battle for the hosts in their clash.

Vitor Roque now has 19 goals in 2023 with Athletico Paranaense, and eight assists, and could potentially arrive at Barcelona in January if the club can find room financially.