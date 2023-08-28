Barcelona begin talks over new contract for Fermin Lopez

Barcelona are reportedly ready to open talks with Fermin Lopez over a new deal at the Camp Nou.

The youngster impressed in pre-season with a brilliant goal against Real Madrid and made his official first-team debut against Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

Fabrizio Romano says discussions will now take place with Lopez’s camp in a bid to secure his future at Barcelona.

His current contract runs until 2024 which means Barca really need to lock him down to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Understand Barcelona have opened talks to offer new deal to Fermín López, 2003 born talent who has well impressed in pre-season #FCB



Discussions will take place with Fermín's camp in order to reach an agreement. pic.twitter.com/H7jSzvyrDB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Lopez will be hoping he can make the breakthrough into the first team this season. Xavi hinted after the win over Villarreal that he will get more chances.

“Barcelona also showed faith in me when I was 17 or 18,” he told reporters.

“[Fermin] is another example. We need to look at the youth academy, especially given the economic situation we’re in. Lamine Yamal was excellent today as well. I told them that I was scared when I was in their shoes, and I’ve told them not to be scared.”