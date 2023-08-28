Xavi blasted Sergi Roberto at half-time of Barcelona’s win over Villarreal

Barcelona coach Xavi reportedly let loose at Sergi Roberto at half-time of the team’s win over Villarreal on Sunday.

Roberto had a poor game at right-back and came in for some harsh criticism from the boss who came down to the dressing room at the interval, according to AS.

Xavi was “visibly upset” by his team’s defending after allowing Villarreal to come back from 2-0 down to level before half-time.

Roberto was criticised for leaving Barca exposed and making “childlish mistakes.” Xavi even got out his whiteboard to point out his errors and urge him to be more careful.

The Barcelona coach also hit out at his team’s defending after the win at La Ceramica.

“It was a crazy game, which was our fault,” he said. We were dominating at 2-0, although Villarreal had started well early on. From there, though, the game was ours; then we give up too much.

“Their first goal is our fault, they can’t score like that from a corner. The second goal is avoidable. The third is a counterattack ...

“In the end, I think we could have scored two or three more. I am satisfied, above all with the second half and how we attacked, but we have to improve defensively.”

Roberto has been handed the armband this season but could be back on the bench soon, particularly if Barca manage to complete a deal for Joao Cancelo this week.