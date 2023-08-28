Deal on! Joao Cancelo set to fly to Barcelona to complete move to Xavi’s side

Barcelona look finally set to loan Joao Cancelo on loan with the Portugal international set to fly to the club later today and complete his move.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest and says the two clubs are exchanging documents and want the deal signed off today.

Cancelo is scheduled to fly into Barcelona tonight and put pen to paper on a loan deal which will include a purchase option.

João Cancelo to Barcelona, here we go! Manchester City and Barça are finally exchanging documents right now to get the deal signed today #FCB



João, prepared to travel to Barcelona tonight.



Loan deal with buy option clause included.



The news will be a big boost to Barcelona in the final week of the transfer window. The lack of a right-back has been a real issue and Cancelo should go straight into the team.

Joan Laporta has already admitted he’s expecting two players this week, with Cancelo set to be the first arrival before the window closes.

It’s still not clear if Barcelona will be able to sign another player, although rumors about a move for Atletico’s Joao Felix refuse to go away.