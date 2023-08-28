 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deal on! Joao Cancelo set to fly to Barcelona to complete move to Xavi’s side

Here we go indeed

Bayern Muenchen v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Barcelona look finally set to loan Joao Cancelo on loan with the Portugal international set to fly to the club later today and complete his move.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest and says the two clubs are exchanging documents and want the deal signed off today.

Cancelo is scheduled to fly into Barcelona tonight and put pen to paper on a loan deal which will include a purchase option.

The news will be a big boost to Barcelona in the final week of the transfer window. The lack of a right-back has been a real issue and Cancelo should go straight into the team.

Joan Laporta has already admitted he’s expecting two players this week, with Cancelo set to be the first arrival before the window closes.

It’s still not clear if Barcelona will be able to sign another player, although rumors about a move for Atletico’s Joao Felix refuse to go away.

