Lamine Yamal chooses Spain over Morocco - report

Lamine Yamal has reportedly chosen Spain ahead of Morocco, after both countries made their cases for signing the young star.

Yamal had conversations with Walid Regragui, the manager of the African side which finished fourth at last year’s FIFA World Cup, and two representatives of the European side that won the latest UEFA Nations League.

The FC Barcelona player has represented Spain at youth level, and it seems he will continue to do so at senior level.

Regragui is expected to give out his list of players without Yamal soon. Meanwhile, Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente has already included Yamal on the provisional list to play against Georgia and Cyprus.

There has yet to be an official announcement but reports say he Yamal will be there.

It’s worth noting that in the past, playing even a single competitive match for the national team tied you permanently to that country. Now, there is an exception for players who played less than three matches with one national team, provided they were not in a major tournament. If they go unselected for five years, they are allowed to switch to a new national team. This was the case of another young Barcelona star, Munir El Haddadi, who played one match with Spain but ended up representing Morocco.